SEB and Danske issue EUR 34 mln loan for expansion of Origo Shopping Center in Riga

SEB Banka and Danske Bank have issued a EUR 34 million loan for the expansion of the Origo Shopping Center in central Riga, informs LETA.

The banks have each issued EUR 17 million for the expansion project.





According to the project, the current shopping center will be modernized and expanded, with another building added to the shopping center, which will be raised to six floors.





The project foresees the opening of new shops, restaurants and additional office space, and should be completed by the end of 2019.





The shopping center will also be adapted to the Rail Baltica project at Riga Central Rail Station.





The Linstow Center Management company currently manages five shopping centers in Riga - Alfa, Origo, Galerija Centrs, Mols and Dole.