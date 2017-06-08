Analytics, Energy, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 15:35
In March, industrial production in Lithuania increased by 2%
Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations – 3.2 times (unadjusted – 3.2 times), other transport equipment – 9.4% (unadjusted – 32.9%), basic metals – 6.3% (unadjusted – 25.5%), textiles – 5.7% (unadjusted – 19.1%), beverages – 4.1 (unadjusted – 21%).
Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %
|
Economic activities
|
March 2018, against
|
February 2018,
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
February 2018
|
March 2017,
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
March 2017
|
Industry (B–E)
|
2.0
|
12.6
|
11.5
|
8.8
|
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
1.3
|
14.2
|
9.9
|
7.0
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
7.2
|
63.0
|
−12.9
|
−17.6
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
1.2
|
14.0
|
10.1
|
7.2
|
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture
of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
0.8
|
17.4
|
8.4
|
6.6
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
9.7
|
1.7
|
26.3
|
26.5
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection,
treatment and supply)
|
0.6
|
2.1
|
4.5
|
3.0
|
Main industrial groupings
|
|
|
|
|
Energy products
|
10.7
|
0.7
|
21.3
|
17.2
|
Intermediate goods
|
−1.6
|
16.1
|
8.5
|
6.5
|
Capital goods
|
−4.0
|
20.9
|
12.3
|
14.4
|
Consumer durables
|
−0.7
|
14.2
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
Consumer non-durables
|
0.2
|
20.0
|
1.8
|
4.4
In January–March 2018, industrial production totalled EUR 5.3 at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 6.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – 5.9%).
Table 2. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %
|
Economic activities
|
January–March 2018, against
|
January–March 2017, calendar adjusted
|
January–March 2017
|
Industry (B–E)
|
6.4
|
5.9
|
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
5.9
|
5.4
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
−7.9
|
−9.2
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
6.0
|
5.5
|
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture
of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
7.3
|
6.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
10.5
|
10.7
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection,
treatment and supply)
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
Main industrial groupings
|
|
|
Energy products
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
Intermediate goods
|
8.1
|
7.4
|
Capital goods
|
14.3
|
16.0
|
Consumer durables
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
Consumer non-durables
|
1.0
|
1.8
The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 0.9%age points and stood at 65.2%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 0.9%age points and stood at 34.8%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (53.8%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.
In January–March 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (11.4%), furniture (12%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 10.7% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 12.8, to non-euro area countries – 4.2% at current prices. The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 12.3, refined petroleum products excluded – 11.8% at current prices.
A news release on changes in industrial production in April 2018 is due on 22 May 2018.
More information is available in the Database of Indicators.
- 23.04.2018 US criticizes Syria, Russia, China in annual report on global human rights
- 23.04.2018 Cheaper business opportunities probably lead to Barclays' decision in Lithuania
- 23.04.2018 Литовцы взяли треть рынка чартерных полетов в Польше
- 23.04.2018 В мае состоится весенняя Рижская неделя ресторанов
- 23.04.2018 Revenue of Estonian Helmes grows by 17.6% in 2017
- 23.04.2018 Заработки лучших работников в Эстонии
- 23.04.2018 Литовская Energijos tiekimas будет поставлять газ и в Латвии
- 23.04.2018 Enefit Solutions отправило в Англию 200 тонн металлоконструкций
- 23.04.2018 EcoMin: Latvia and Norway are good partners sharing the same values
- 23.04.2018 Цены производителей в латвийской промышленности выросли на 3,5%