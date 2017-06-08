In March, industrial production in Lithuania increased by 2%

Statistics Lithuania informs that in March 2018, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.8 billion at current prices and, compared to February, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 2% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 12.6%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations – 3.2 times (unadjusted – 3.2 times), other transport equipment – 9.4% (unadjusted – 32.9%), basic metals – 6.3% (unadjusted – 25.5%), textiles – 5.7% (unadjusted – 19.1%), beverages – 4.1 (unadjusted – 21%).





Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %

Economic activities March 2018, against February 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted February 2018 March 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted March 2017 Industry (B–E) 2.0 12.6 11.5 8.8 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 1.3 14.2 9.9 7.0 Mining and quarrying (B) 7.2 63.0 −12.9 −17.6 Manufacturing (C) 1.2 14.0 10.1 7.2 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 0.8 17.4 8.4 6.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 9.7 1.7 26.3 26.5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 0.6 2.1 4.5 3.0 Main industrial groupings Energy products 10.7 0.7 21.3 17.2 Intermediate goods −1.6 16.1 8.5 6.5 Capital goods −4.0 20.9 12.3 14.4 Consumer durables −0.7 14.2 0.6 0.2 Consumer non-durables 0.2 20.0 1.8 4.4

In January–March 2018, industrial production totalled EUR 5.3 at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 6.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – 5.9%).





Table 2. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %

Economic activities January–March 2018, against January–March 2017, calendar adjusted January–March 2017 Industry (B–E) 6.4 5.9 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 5.9 5.4 Mining and quarrying (B) −7.9 −9.2 Manufacturing (C) 6.0 5.5 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 7.3 6.9 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 10.5 10.7 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 3.9 3.6 Main industrial groupings Energy products 3.9 4.0 Intermediate goods 8.1 7.4 Capital goods 14.3 16.0 Consumer durables 6.2 6.3 Consumer non-durables 1.0 1.8





The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 0.9%age points and stood at 65.2%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 0.9%age points and stood at 34.8%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (53.8%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.

In January–March 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (11.4%), furniture (12%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 10.7% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 12.8, to non-euro area countries – 4.2% at current prices. The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 12.3, refined petroleum products excluded – 11.8% at current prices.

A news release on changes in industrial production in April 2018 is due on 22 May 2018.

More information is available in the Database of Indicators.