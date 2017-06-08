Revenue of Estonian Helmes grows by 17.6% in 2017

Revenue of the Estonian software developer Helmes AS in 2017 rose 17.6% year over year to 26.1 million euros and net profit grew 16% to 3.3 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

According to Helmes manager and co-owner Jaan Pillesaar, 2017 was the most successful year ever for the company. "We won several large key customers from the Scandinavian market, mainly the Norwegian and Swedish markets, and expanded our activity in Asia," Pillesaar said in a press release.





Pillesaar said that altogether 80 software experts joined Helmes last year and with that the number of the company's employees exceeds 300.





He said that 2018 will also be a year of growth for Helmes. "In addition to the continued organic expansion, we plan to acquire holdings also in other software companies," Pillesaar said. "As the operating model of Helmes has proven its good results on the world market, the next logical step is to grow that model, share knowledge with as many other people and companies as possible," he said.