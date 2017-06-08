Estonia, Good for Business, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 15:35
Revenue of Estonian Helmes grows by 17.6% in 2017
According to Helmes manager and co-owner Jaan Pillesaar, 2017 was the most successful year ever for the company. "We won several large key customers from the Scandinavian market, mainly the Norwegian and Swedish markets, and expanded our activity in Asia," Pillesaar said in a press release.
Pillesaar said that altogether 80 software experts joined Helmes last year and with that the number of the company's employees exceeds 300.
He said that 2018 will also be a year of growth for Helmes. "In addition to the continued organic expansion, we plan to acquire holdings also in other software companies," Pillesaar said. "As the operating model of Helmes has proven its good results on the world market, the next logical step is to grow that model, share knowledge with as many other people and companies as possible," he said.
- 23.04.2018 In March, industrial production in Lithuania increased by 2%
- 23.04.2018 Cheaper business opportunities probably lead to Barclays' decision in Lithuania
- 23.04.2018 Литовцы взяли треть рынка чартерных полетов в Польше
- 23.04.2018 В мае состоится весенняя Рижская неделя ресторанов
- 23.04.2018 Заработки лучших работников в Эстонии
- 23.04.2018 Enefit Solutions отправило в Англию 200 тонн металлоконструкций
- 23.04.2018 Вырос портфель недвижимости латвийского Земельного фонда
- 23.04.2018 Ukraine to launch train from Riga via Vilnius, Minsk to Kiev
- 23.04.2018 Промышленное производство в Литве в 2018 году выросло на 6,4%
- 23.04.2018 Выручка Tele2 в Литве в 2018 году выросла на 16%