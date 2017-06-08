Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 07:02
Latvian plywood maker Verems posts EUR 8 mln profit for 2017
BC, Riga, 23.04.2018.Print version
Verems, the plywood-producing subsidiary of Latvia's largest wood-processing company Latvijas Finieris (Latvian Veneer), in 2017 generated EUR 32.804 million in turnover, up 1.9% from 2016, and raised its profit 26.6% to EUR 8.091 million, writes LETA, according to Firmas.lv business information website.
The company said that it had increased plywood output last year, which, combined with improvements to the production processes, had enabled it to remain profitable also in 2017.
In 2018 Verems expects to maintain production at the current level and to invest EUR 2.4 million in development.
In 2016, Verems made a profit of EUR 6.393 million at a 22.1% increase from 2015, and its turnover grew 7.8% to EUR 32.196 million.
Verems is fully-owned by Latvijas Finieris.
Other articles:
- 23.04.2018 Enefit Solutions supplies 200 tons of metal structures to UK
- 23.04.2018 Tax debts total EUR 1.255 bln in Latvia in early April
- 23.04.2018 In March, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased just by 0.2%
- 23.04.2018 Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents take effect
- 22.04.2018 Latvian lady tennis players beat Russia to advance to Fed Cup World Group
- 22.04.2018 Preilu Siers achieved EUR 59.9 mln in turnover in 2017
- 21.04.2018 In 2017, general government budget deficit accounted for 0.5% GDP in Latvia
- 21.04.2018 Snaige: the loss due to doubtful debt provisions
- 21.04.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 14 mln in audited 2017 profit
- 21.04.2018 Яндекс.Такси выйдет на рынок Таллинна в начале мая