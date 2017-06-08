Latvian lady tennis players beat Russia to advance to Fed Cup World Group

Latvia’s top-ranked tennis players Alona Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova secured victories in second-day matches of the Federation Cup on Sunday, advancing Latvia to World Group II with a 3-1 win over Russia, reports LETA.

Starting next year, both Fed Cup World Groups will likely be merged into one group of the 16 best teams of the world, including Latvia.





As reported, Latvia’s Alona Ostapenko beat Russia’s Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova in a two-set match 7-5, 6-1 today.





In the second singles match today, Anastasija Sevastova defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 7-5, ensuring the third win Latvia needed to reach World Group II.





The Latvian women's tennis team has not played in the World Group since 1994.