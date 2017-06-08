Preilu Siers achieved EUR 59.9 mln in turnover in 2017

The joint-stock Latvian dairy company Preilu Siers achieved EUR 59.9 million in turnover last year, which is EUR 2.2. million more than the previous year, the company's board chairman Jazeps Snepsts told LETA.

Snepsts said that the increase in turnover was mostly due to an increase in production volumes. He also said that the price of cheese produced by the company was higher than the previous year.





Snepsts added that the company plans to continue investing in development this year.





As reported, Preilu Siers posted EUR 57.752 million in turnover in 2017, a 7.8% decrease from 2016, while the company's profit reduced 5.1% to EUR 1.177 million.