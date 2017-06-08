DPD Latvija raises profit by 36.2% in 2017

Parcel services company DPD Latvija turned over EUR 15.505 million in 2017, which was a 22.9% increase against 2016, while the company’s profit grew 36.2% year-on-year to EUR 1.341 million, writes LETA, according to information available at Firmas.lv.

The company’s management said in the report that the 2017 performance results improved thanks to consumers’ increased economic activity and a rising popularity of e-commerce in Latvia, as well as in other EU member states.





Last year, DPD Latvija felt increased competition for the market share, which resulted in cutting prices rather than developing new services or improving quality. Also, pressure remained on delivery tariffs, which is characteristic of small markets with stiff competition.





In 2016, DPD Latvija generated EUR 984,704 million in profit on a turnover of EUR 12.703 million. DPD Latvija belongs to France's Geopost SA whose owner is French postal group La Poste.