EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Post Office, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 21.04.2018, 14:02
DPD Latvija raises profit by 36.2% in 2017
BC, Riga, 21.04.2018.Print version
Parcel services company DPD Latvija turned over EUR 15.505 million in 2017, which was a 22.9% increase against 2016, while the company’s profit grew 36.2% year-on-year to EUR 1.341 million, writes LETA, according to information available at Firmas.lv.
The company’s management said in the report that the 2017 performance results improved thanks to consumers’ increased economic activity and a rising popularity of e-commerce in Latvia, as well as in other EU member states.
Last year, DPD Latvija felt increased competition for the market share, which resulted in cutting prices rather than developing new services or improving quality. Also, pressure remained on delivery tariffs, which is characteristic of small markets with stiff competition.
In 2016, DPD Latvija generated EUR 984,704 million in profit on a turnover of EUR 12.703 million. DPD Latvija belongs to France's Geopost SA whose owner is French postal group La Poste.
Other articles:
- 21.04.2018 In 2017, general government budget deficit accounted for 0.5% GDP in Latvia
- 21.04.2018 Яндекс.Такси выйдет на рынок Таллинна в начале мая
- 21.04.2018 Самые большие доходы государственных должностных лиц в Латвии 2017 году
- 21.04.2018 Пассажиропоток в Рижском аэропорту вырос на 20%
- 21.04.2018 Дефицит госбюджета Латвии в 2017 году составил 0,5% ВВП
- 21.04.2018 Latvia reforested 40,000 hectares in 2017
- 20.04.2018 The Baltic States commence cooperation on the “Amber Train” route
- 20.04.2018 Суд Европейского союза: за рейсы, отмененные в связи со стихийной забастовкой, пассажирам необходимо платить компенсацию
- 20.04.2018 Как балтийские железнодорожники отправляли Amber Train
- 20.04.2018 First Clarion hotel to be opened in Vilnius