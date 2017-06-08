Baltic, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:55
The Baltic States commence cooperation on the “Amber Train” route
The intermodal “Amber
Train” freight train, carrying cargos on route Šeštokai-Riga-Tallinn, is set to
connect the three Baltic States and create new business opportunities for
freight carriers.
“The launch of the
first train on the “Amber Train” route is an excellent example of effective
collaboration between the national railways of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia,
where the essential details to bring the project to practical implementation
were agreed on and coordinated within a month from the birth of “Amber Train”
concept. Cargo from Western Europe will now reach the Baltic States in the
shortest time possible” – says Mantas
Bartuška, the General Manager of Lithuanian Railways.
President of the
Latvian Railway Mr. Edvins Berzins:
“Amber train is an excellent example of cooperation among three Baltic States. Our
joint work resulted in a real freight transportation for a client. We believe our
cooperation has great potential – in future newly planned European gauge
railway infrastructure might provide new opportunities, but today we can work
with existing network and offer our clients convenient and efficient freight
logistics.”
Lithuanian Railways
locomotive facilitated transportation of 43-container shipment through
territories of 3 countries. Cargo, which arrived to the region from France, was
picked up in Poland and carried through Šeštokai transhipment station
(Lithuania) to Latvia, where it was taken over by Latvian carrier “LDz Cargo”
and further transported to Paldiski terminal (Estonia) in collaboration with
Estonian carrier “EVR Cargo”.
The client of the
first “Amber Train” cargo shipment is Forwardis, French rail and multimodal
freight forwarding company, owned by the French SNCF Logistics Group, one of
Europe's leading freight forwarders.
The purpose of the
first test train on the route was to examine technological processes, time
schedules, speed in between the stations on route and the exchange of documents
and data. Following the successful first journey on the “Amber Train” route, it
is planned to have partners meeting in Vilnius to discuss the results of the
test and finalize all technological and commercial conditions.
„Amber train“ is a
joint project between Lithuanian Railways, Latvian Railway and Estonian “EVR
Cargo”. The launch of the project was agreed on the 12th of March in Riga.
The project will help
the Baltic States to unite their efforts in developing intermodal carriages by
combining different modes of transport. The adopted method of transportation
saves not only the costs for clients and carriers, but also reduces
environmental pollution, congestion, noise, road accidents and other negative
effects of road transport on the environment.
- 20.04.2018 Cargo handling at Riga port might drop by 4 mln tons in 2018
- 20.04.2018 First Clarion hotel to be opened in Vilnius
- 20.04.2018 Finnair запустит прямые рейсы из Таллинна в Лапландию
- 20.04.2018 Focus Fabrication to build metal processing plant in Klaipeda
- 20.04.2018 Эстонский Inbank покупает литовского продавца услуг лизинга Mokilizingas
- 20.04.2018 Estonia to support athletes competing on international level with EUR 8 mln
- 20.04.2018 Food Union вложил 150 тыс. евро в 8 новых сортов мороженого
- 20.04.2018 Number of economically active companies in Estonia grows by 6% in 2017
- 20.04.2018 Чистая прибыль Technopolis Ulemiste в 2017 году увеличилась на 68%
- 20.04.2018 Голландская Focus Fabrication Group построит в Клайпеде металлообрабатывающий завод