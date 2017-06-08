EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:55
First Clarion hotel to be opened in Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 20.04.2018.Print version
International hotel chain Clarion plans to settle in a building being developed by investment company Lords LB Asset Management in central Vilnius, Lords LB Asset Management spokesman Justas Vaitkevicius confirmed it to BNS Lithuania, cites LETA.
It will be the chain's first hotel in Lithuania.
Clarion is operated by US hotel operator Choice Hotels International, and Clarion hotels in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries are managed by Norway's Nordic Choce Hotels under a franchise agreement.
Lords LB Asset Management plans to invest 45 million euros into the project that is set to be finished by the middle of 2020. According to previous reports, the project will involve a hotel with 299 rooms, offices and a conference center.
Two Hilton hotels as well as an Ibis hotel will be opened in Vilnius in the
upcoming years, with a Marriott hotel already operating in the Lithuanian
capital.
Other articles:
- 20.04.2018 Construction price index continued to rise moderately in Estonia in Q1
- 20.04.2018 The Baltic States commence cooperation on the “Amber Train” route
- 20.04.2018 Эстония в 2017 году по уровню занятости заняла 4 место в ЕС
- 20.04.2018 Finnair запустит прямые рейсы из Таллинна в Лапландию
- 20.04.2018 Адвокаты ABLV Bank в ответном письме просят FinCEN отозвать предложение
- 20.04.2018 Focus Fabrication to build metal processing plant in Klaipeda
- 20.04.2018 Эстонский Inbank покупает литовского продавца услуг лизинга Mokilizingas
- 20.04.2018 Estonia to support athletes competing on international level with EUR 8 mln
- 20.04.2018 Food Union вложил 150 тыс. евро в 8 новых сортов мороженого
- 20.04.2018 Литве грозит новый демографический кризис