First Clarion hotel to be opened in Vilnius

International hotel chain Clarion plans to settle in a building being developed by investment company Lords LB Asset Management in central Vilnius, Lords LB Asset Management spokesman Justas Vaitkevicius confirmed it to BNS Lithuania, cites LETA.

It will be the chain's first hotel in Lithuania.





Clarion is operated by US hotel operator Choice Hotels International, and Clarion hotels in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries are managed by Norway's Nordic Choce Hotels under a franchise agreement.





Lords LB Asset Management plans to invest 45 million euros into the project that is set to be finished by the middle of 2020. According to previous reports, the project will involve a hotel with 299 rooms, offices and a conference center.





Two Hilton hotels as well as an Ibis hotel will be opened in Vilnius in the upcoming years, with a Marriott hotel already operating in the Lithuanian capital.