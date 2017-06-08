Estonia, Financial Services, Forum, Good for Business
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:55
Estonia to support athletes competing on international level with EUR 8 mln
BC, Tallinn, 20.04.2018.Print version
Estonia's sports associations are to receive eight million euros of additional funding in the next four years to support athletes and teams that compete on an international level, informs LETA/BNS.
With that the Ministry of Culture wants to guarantee a better preparation of athletes and national teams to create better preconditions for successfully competing in top-level international competitions.
The new regular support will help promising athletes focus on improving their results so that they will not have to choose between work and sport. A systemic support model would also provide a feeling of confidence for sports associations and will enable them to better plan long-term activities.
