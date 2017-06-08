Number of economically active companies in Estonia grows by 6% in 2017

There were 127,600 economically active companies in Estonia in 2017, about 6% more than the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

Sole proprietors numbered 24,000, private limited companies 99,900, public limited companies 2,500, limited partnerships 482, commercial associations 313, European companies eight and branches of foreign companies 241, it appears from data available from Statistics Estonia.





The number of companies employing up to ten people was 119,900 and such companies made up 93.9% of the total number of companies. Big companies employing at least 250 people numbered 194, and 69.6% of such companies were located in Harju county.





Over half, or 55.6% of the total number of companies were located in Harju county, which served as home to 71,000 economically active companies.





In a breakdown by profile of business, 17.6% of economically active companies were active in wholesale and retail, 13.7% in professional scientific and technical activities, 9.3% in agriculture, forestry and hunting, and 10.1% in construction.





Nonprofit associations numbered about 26,900 and foundations 670.