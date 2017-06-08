Baltic, Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport

Lithuanian Railways continues to rank 1st in Baltics by freight traffic

19.04.2018
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) increased its lead in the Baltic rail freight market in the first quarter of 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian state railway group said that it handled a total of 13.3 million tons of freight during the first quarter, a rise of 13% on the same time last year.


"We have achieved some important victories in the market recently, including our first-ever long-term contract with our strategic partner Belaruskali. We have also concluded a three-year contract with (Belarus') largest nitrogen fertilizer producer Grodno-Azot," Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai CEO Mantas Bartuska said in a press release on Thursday.


"We effectively cooperate with the (Klaipeda) port's cargo handling companies and are launching a new freight shipment route, Amber Train, into the market," he added.


According to figures provided by the Lithuanian company, Latvian Railway posted a 15.4% year-on-year decrease in first-quarter freight traffic to 11.9 million tons and Estonian Railways increased freight volumes by 8.7% to 3.8 million tons.




