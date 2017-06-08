Porzingis had 7th most sold jersey in NBA this season

According to information from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Latvian big-man Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) was seventh in jersey sales in the NBA this season, informs LETA.

Topping the list of most sold jerseys was Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), followed by Lebron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).





Last season, the 22-year-old Porzingis also had the seventh most purchased jersey in the NBA.





The New York Knicks failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs this season.





Porzingis, in his third season, averaged 22.7 points per game this season before suffering a season ending ACL injury.