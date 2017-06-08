Latvia Tours raises 2017 turnover to EUR 20.123 mln

Latvia Tours travel agency closed 2017 with a turnover of EUR 20.123 million at a 14.6% rise from 2016 and increased its profit 37% to EUR 220,762, said the company's head, Ieva Keisa, cites LETA

Last year was the first time in the post-crisis period when Latvia Tours posted over 20 million in turnover, she said.





The year 2017 had been very good for Latvia Tours and in line with the overall upward trend in the Latvian economy, Keisa said.





Latvia Tours serves mainly corporate customers and the number of business representatives traveling to different conferences and meetings has started growing again. "We are back to the previous tradition that meeting in person once is better than a hundred conversations online," the head of the company said.





She remarked on the growing shortage of skilled personnel in the tourism industry and the increasing competition among the tourism agencies, in particular in the online services.





Speaking about the development of Latvia Tours and the tourism market in 2018, Keisa said the growth was continuing but at a slightly slower pace. This year Latvia Tours expects its turnover to grow by 5% on average. The company does not plan a steep growth in profit this year. Because of the planned large investments in business development and technologies, the 2018 profit is likely to remain on the 2017 level.





In 2016, Latvia Tours reported EUR 17.567 million in turnover and a profit of EUR 152,053.





Latvia Tours, established in 1992, is one of the largest travel agencies in Latvia. The company's share capital is worth EUR 113,800, and its sole owner is David Verrier from the United Kingdom.