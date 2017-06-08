Number of tourists stayed at Latvian hotels grew by 9% in 2 months

The number of nights spent by guests at Latvia’s hotels and other tourist facilities in the first two months of this year grew by 9% against the same period last year to 556,700, writes LETA, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Bureau (CSB).

The number of nights spent by foreign guests in Latvia's hotels and other tourist facilities in January-February 2017 rose by 10.9% year-on-year to 382,500 in January-February 2018.





In the first two months of this year, the Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 285,500 guests, up 10.4% against the same period in 2017, while the number of foreign guests rose by 12.2% to 192,200.





In 2017 Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.577 million guests, up 11.9% from 2016, while the number of nights increased by 12.1% to 4.951 million.