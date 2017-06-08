Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.04.2018, 15:53
Number of tourists stayed at Latvian hotels grew by 9% in 2 months
BC, Riga, 17.04.2018.Print version
The number of nights spent by guests at Latvia’s hotels and other tourist facilities in the first two months of this year grew by 9% against the same period last year to 556,700, writes LETA, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Bureau (CSB).
The number of nights spent by foreign guests in Latvia's hotels and other tourist facilities in January-February 2017 rose by 10.9% year-on-year to 382,500 in January-February 2018.
In the first two months of this year, the Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 285,500 guests, up 10.4% against the same period in 2017, while the number of foreign guests rose by 12.2% to 192,200.
In 2017 Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.577 million guests, up 11.9% from 2016, while the number of nights increased by 12.1% to 4.951 million.
Other articles:
- 17.04.2018 UAE ambassador inquired about business conditions in Rezekne SEZ
- 17.04.2018 Lattelecom has limited options for restricting TV content available to viewers
- 17.04.2018 Riga Airport sees 20% increase in passenger turnover in Q1
- 17.04.2018 Lux Express дополнит маршрут Хельсинки-Петербург остановкой в аэропорту Вантаа
- 17.04.2018 Рига встречает весну карнавальной феерией
- 17.04.2018 Enefit starts selling electricity in Sweden
- 17.04.2018 Bill on shell companies upheld for first reading in Latvia
- 17.04.2018 Danish, German investors eye Marijampole FEZ
- 17.04.2018 Нам элементарно не хватает мяса: директор комбината «Forevers»
- 17.04.2018 Латвия повысит требования к освоению латышского языка в детских садах