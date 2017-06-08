DEPO store in Baltic states opening in Vilnius

Latvia's building materials and household goods chain Depo is opening its biggest store in the Baltic states in Vilnius on April 16th, making it the third store in Lithuania. According to information available to BNS, investments in the store totaled about 20 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

"I can confirm we're opening today (April 16th)," Rita Soplandiene, manager of the Vilnius store, told BNS.





Measuring around 30,800 square meters, the store is next to Gariunu market and the Vilnius southern and western bypasses and the Vilnius-Kaunas highway.





The chain intends to open another store in Vilnius later this year. It currently operates two stores in Klaipeda and Panevezys, building a new store in Kaunas.





Latvia's Depo DIY operates a company in Lithuania, Depo DIY LT, and nine stores in Latvia.