Monday, 16.04.2018, 15:19
STECCOM to provide premium inflight connectivity over Europe and CIS with SES Networks
Under the agreement, STECCOM will leverage
a high-capacity, global managed services platform built on an open architecture.
SES Networks global mobility solution will enable the service provider to customise
and efficiently distribute bandwidth, adapting their offerings according to the
needs of commercial passenger aircraft and business jets operating on their
network. Additionally, STECCOM’s customers will benefit from high-speed, high-throughput
connectivity.
Also, SES Networks and STECCOM will use each other’s ground facilities,
opening up opportunities for enhanced connectivity across Europe, Russia and
Central Asia. This ground infrastructure is key in ensuring efficient delivery
of bandwidth to meet the rising demand for high-quality IFC services in this
dynamic market.
“With this agreement STECCOM is positioning itself to extend its
aeronautical network throughout Europe and is able to create opportunities for future
reach beyond this geographical area,” said Oleg Kuts, CEO at STECCOM. “Our
partnership with SES Networks gives us access to a multi-band, multi-orbit aero
platform, which allows us to offer differentiated solutions.”
“Passengers today expect to have quality connectivity when they are up
in the air, just like they do when they are at home,” said Elias Zaccack,
Executive Vice President, Global Sales, at SES Networks. “SES Networks is
delighted to be supporting STECCOM in its ambition to reliably deliver the
highest quality of connectivity and elevate the travel experience for air
passengers in Russia and adjoining markets, and to help airlines in the region expand
their number of connected aircraft.”
