Novaturas raises Q1 sales by 49%

Novaturas, one of Lithuania's largest tour organizers, posted 25.8 million euros in revenue in the first quarter of 2018, up by 49% from the January-March period last year. In March alone, the revenue stood at 10.1 million euros, which is a jump by 46% year-on-year, the company said, cites LETA/BNS.

In March, the company served 14,400 clients, up by 50% from March of 2017. The client numbers for the first three months of 2018 were 37,600, indicating a steep rise by 51% from the same period of 2017.





Novaturas, which is operated by Enterprise Investors, one of the largest private equity firms in Central and Eastern Europe, posted 141.1 million euros in consolidated revenue in 2017, up by 39% year-on-year, while its net profit soared by 82% to 8.2 million euros.





Central European Tour Operator, a Luxembourg-registered company owned by Enterprise Investors, holds a 49.02-percent stake in Novaturas. The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange and the Warsaw stock exchange.