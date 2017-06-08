Salacgriva port posts 47.4% increase in cargo turnover for Q1

The port of Salacgriva handled 103,400 tons cargo in the first three months of 2018, which was a 47.4% increase against the same period last year, LETA was told at the port.

Of the cargo reloaded in Salacgriva in the three-month period, pulpwood accounted for 51,345 tons, which was 2.5 times more than a year ago, woodchips cargos dropped 18.5% year-on-year to 18,130 tons, and peat rose 17.6% to 14,881 tons.





Reloading of ceramsite increased 26.7% to 11,280 tons, asphalt, which was not reloaded in Salacgriva in the first quarter of last year, was reloaded in the amount of 5,908 tons, and firewood cargos declined 6.2 times to 8,56 tons.





In 2017, cargo turnover in the port of Salacgriva dropped 9.6% from 2016 to 253,600 tons.





There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In 2017, Salacgriva ranked third largest among the small ports.