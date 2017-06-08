EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism
Krustpils Castle to be renovated for EUR 2.3 mln
The main section and courtyard of Krustpils Castle in Latvian Jekabpils will be renovated for EUR 2.3 million, part of the renovation cost will be covered by the European Regional Development Fund, Jekabpils City Council informed LETA.
The project stipulates repairing and renovating the castle's facade, stairs, and ceilings, walls and floors will be renovated in several rooms of the castle.
In addition, the castle's wiring and sewage systems will be renovated and upgraded. The castle's garden and fountain will be renovated based on historical documents, several paintings will be restored, and others.
The total cost of the project is EUR 2.3 million, including ERDF financing of EUR 928,235, state budget subsidy of EUR 44,118, and the municipality's financing of EUR 1.3 million. The project is to be implemented by 2020.
The project is part of a larger project titled Preservation and Development of Cultural Heritage on the Banks of the Daugava.
