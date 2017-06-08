Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Tuesday, 10.04.2018
Riga port sees number of ship passengers grow 17.7% in Q1
BC, Riga, 10.04.2018.
The port of Riga received 158,301 ship passengers during the first quarter of 2018, which was a 17.7 percent increase against the same period in 2017, writes LETA, according to information available on the port’s official website.
Of the ship passengers handled by the port in the first three months of this year 3,319 were cruise ship passengers, up 84.9 percent year-on-year.
As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.
In 2017, the number of ship passengers in the port of Riga grew 42.8 percent year-on-year to 830,380. In January-February 2017, the port received 87,537 passengers.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both freight and passengers.
