Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 10.04.2018, 14:06
Members of Latvian Furniture association raise turnover by 12.8% in 2017
BC, Riga, 10.04.2018.Print version
In 2017, the companies united in Latvijas Mebeles (Latvian Furniture) furniture producers' association raised their aggregate turnover by 12.8% year-on-year to EUR 79.13 million, the association’s executive director Ieva Erele told LETA.
Export revenue to the association’s members increased by 17.9% or EUR 9.05 million.
Erele said that 2017 was successful for the association’s members, while overall export of Latvian-made furniture did not show a growth and remained at the 2016 level.
As reported, during the first nine months of 2017, the companies united in Latvijas Mebeles raised their aggregate turnover by 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 58.3 million,
Latvijas Mebeles, established in 2001, has 14 members, producing at least 40% of furnitures made in Latvia.
Other articles:
- 10.04.2018 Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 11.6% in Q1
- 10.04.2018 Prosecutor General: restrictions imposed on Rimsevics do not contradict EU laws
- 10.04.2018 Riga port sees number of ship passengers grow 17.7% in Q1
- 10.04.2018 About 20,000 Latvian enterprises should cease cooperation with shell
- 10.04.2018 В Латвии планируют проверочные работы для школьников в режиме онлайн
- 10.04.2018 Минсообщения предлагает накапливать прибыль Latvijas dzelzcels
- 10.04.2018 Real jail terms slapped on defendants in Latvenergo corruption case
- 10.04.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 22.3% in Q1
- 10.04.2018 На юге Эстонии распространяются фальшивые деньги
- 10.04.2018 Латвийцы чаще всего выбирают британское гражданство