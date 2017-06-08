Members of Latvian Furniture association raise turnover by 12.8% in 2017

In 2017, the companies united in Latvijas Mebeles (Latvian Furniture) furniture producers' association raised their aggregate turnover by 12.8% year-on-year to EUR 79.13 million, the association’s executive director Ieva Erele told LETA.

Export revenue to the association’s members increased by 17.9% or EUR 9.05 million.





Erele said that 2017 was successful for the association’s members, while overall export of Latvian-made furniture did not show a growth and remained at the 2016 level.





As reported, during the first nine months of 2017, the companies united in Latvijas Mebeles raised their aggregate turnover by 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 58.3 million,





Latvijas Mebeles, established in 2001, has 14 members, producing at least 40% of furnitures made in Latvia.