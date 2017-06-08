Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 22.3% in Q1

In the first quarter of 2018, cargo handing in the southwestern Latvian port of Liepaja increased by 22.3% against the same period last year to nearly 2 million tons, Liga Ratniece-Kadege, a spokeswoman for the Liepaja Special Economic Zone (SEZ), told LETA.

In the first three months of this year, Liepaja-based terminals reloaded 1,998,127 tons of cargo, or 365,876 tons more than a year ago when they reloaded 1,634,251 tons.





Liepaja Bulk Terminal was the leading stevedore in Liepaja by cargo turnover as the company reloaded 760,078 tons of cargo in the three months. Ekers Stividors LP was second with 569,461 tons and Terrabalt came third with 255,818 tons handled in the first quarter of 2018. The number of ferry passengers also rose 46% to 8,122 people, and the port handled 387 ships in the first three months of 2018.





In March 2018, cargo turnover in the port of Liepaja rose 8.7% year-on-year to 612,892 tons, and the port handled 127 ships and 2,947 ship passengers.





In the first quarter of 2018, 77% of all cargo reloaded in Liepaja were bulk cargo, 16% were general cargo and 7% liquid cargo. Turnover grew steadily for all types of cargo, SEZ representatives said.