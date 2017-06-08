Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Puratos Latvia to invest EUR 297,474 in reconstruction of production premises
Puratos Latvia head Aigars Balodis said that the respective investments are additional investments in the EUR 2 million worth project on purchase of new production equipment. The existing premises have to be reconstructed to fit the new equipment.
He said that the company plans to enter new markets and continue successful work.
As reported, Puratos Latvia plans to invest up to EUR 2 million in new production equipment in order to increase production capacity by 20-25%.
Puratos Latvia closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 22.151 million, up 2.6% from 2015, but its profit dropped 2.8% to EUR 672,467, according to Firmas.lv business information website.
It was also reported, Pure Food, founded in 1994, was renamed as Puratos Latvia in August 2012 after its owner, Peteris Zimants, sold the company to Belgium's Puratos Group NV, which is an international group of companies making ingredients for bakeries, patisseries and chocolateries.
