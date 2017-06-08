Stockmann reaches profit in Estonia in 2017

The sales revenue of Stockmann AS, part of the Finnish Stockmann group, last year rose 3.6% to 48.8 million euros and the company reached a 1.9 million euro profit in 2017 compared with a loss of 774,000 euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

The most important changes for the company last year were the closing of the central warehouse of the Baltic countries in Riga and transitioning to goods supply from the Finnish logistics center, introduction of digital dressing rooms in addition to the women's department also in the men's department and introduction of tablet computers in the showroom to offer customers better and faster solutions, it is said in Stockmann's annual report.





The board said that regardless of the fact that improvement of the sense of security of consumers in making larger purchases continued, optimism regarding the financial situation has gradually started to recede.





"The reason for that is foremost the real growth of net wages that have decelerate due to the acceleration of inflation. The basic exemption in the calculation of personal income tax to be raised from the beginning of 2018 should increase the purchasing power and consumption of some employees. Ever more money is spend on services -- 40% of all private consumption -- which directs money elsewhere from retail trade," the board said.





The quickly increased labor costs and increased competition force retail trade companies to find new activity models and put pressure on margins. According to Stockmann, the expansion and construction of new shopping centers increase competition even further and consumers are distributed between a larger number of trade enterprises.





As the sense of security of consumers is high and domestic consumption in many branches of trade in Estonia is growing, Stockmann this year is expecting a moderate increase in sales revenue. Even though price growth will continue, the income tax reform, the sense of security of consumers, favorable loans and low unemployment are to support the growth of domestic consumption.





The company's average workforce in 2017 was 368 people, which is five less than in 2016. At the same time, wage costs grew 9.7% to 4.4 million euros. Thus, the average monthly gross wage at Stockmann in Estonia last year was approximately 996 euros. The company invested 477,000 euros in fixed assets during the accounting period.





The company's retained profits as on the balance sheet date totaled 47.9 million euros.





As the own shares of Stockmann AS set a restriction on payment, then distributable profit totaled 32.9 million euros. Thuse, it would be possible to pay out 26.2 million euros in net dividend, which would involve an income tax liability in the amount of 6.6 million euros.