In February, foreign trade turnover in Latvia rose by 9.9% y-o-y

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in February 2018 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.02 bln, which at current prices was 9.9% more than in February 2017, of which the exports value of goods was 11.6% and imports value of goods was 8.4% higher. In February, Latvia exported goods in the amount of EUR 932.7 mill. but imported – in the amount of EUR 1.09 bln. Compared to February 2017, foreign trade balance has improved as exports in total foreign trade amount increased from 45.4% to 46.1%.

Over the first two months of this year, the foreign trade turnover of Latvia at current prices reached EUR 4.07 billion – EUR 408.2 mill. or 11.2% more than in the corresponding period of 2017. The exports value constituted EUR 1.89 bln (an increase of EUR 244.0 mill. or 14.8%), whereas the imports value – EUR 2.18 bln (an upturn of EUR 164.2 mill. or 8.2%).





Calendar and seasonally adjusted data at current prices show that, compared to February 2017, in February 2018 the exports value at current prices went up by 11.5% and the imports value by 8.2%, whereas, compared to the previous month, the exports value decreased by 3.2% and the imports value by 1.4%.













Main changes in exports in February 2018, compared to February 2017:





- exports of vegetable products up by EUR 23.0 mill. or 56.8%,

- exports of wood and articles of wood up by EUR 21.7 mill. or 15.0%,

- exports of machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment up by EUR 21.2 mill. or 13.6%,

- exports of products of the chemical and allied industries up by EUR 11.8 mill. or 19.4%,

- exports of basic metals and articles of basic metals down by EUR 6.8 mill. or 8.4%.





Main changes in imports in February 2018, compared to February 2017:





- imports of machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment up by EUR 37.4 mill. or 19.4%,

- imports of basic metals and articles of basic metals up by EUR 21.3 mill. or 28.5%,

- imports of wood and articles of wood up by EUR 12.5 mill. or 39.4%,

- imports of mineral products down by EUR 20.2 mill. or 19.1%,

- imports of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment down by EUR 14.7 mill. or 15.1%.





In February, the main export partners of Latvia in trade with EU countries were Lithuania (15.5% of total exports), Estonia (10.2%), Sweden (8.1%) and Germany (7.2%), whereas the main import partners were Lithuania (18.1% of total imports), Germany (10.5%), Poland (8.6%) and Estonia (8.0%).





Foreign trade of Latvia by country groups in February 2018, (at current prices)

Exports Imports mill. EUR % of total changes as%, compared to February 2017 mill. EUR % of total changes as%, compared to February 2017 Total 932.7 100 11.6 1 089.2 100 8.4 European Union countries 663.2 71.1 8.3 828.6 76.1 4.7 euro area countries 434.3 46.6 7.8 614.1 56.4 4.9 CIS countries 116.9 12.5 20.9 109.4 10.0 -10.4 other countries 152.6 16.4 20.6 151.2 13.9 66.4

The main partner in trade with third countries was Russia, share of which in total Latvian exports in February accounted for 8.4%, but in imports – 6.8%.





Main commodities in exports of Latvia in February 2018 (at current prices)

Thou. EUR As % of total Changes as %, compared to February 2017 January 2018 average of previous 12 months Total 932 690 100 11.6 -2.7 -3.0 wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal 166 493 17.9 15.0 2.2 6.0 electrical machinery and equipment 104 774 11.2 8.4 2.4 0.6 machinery and mechanical appliances 72 192 7.7 22.2 -21.8 9.0 vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 61 127 6.6 20.6 18.9 16.1 cereals 41 245 4.4 3.0 times 6.7 19.4 mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation 39 457 4.2 13.2 -16.3 -4.2 beverages, spirits and vinegar 38 943 4.2 10.6 13.4 -21.1 pharmaceutical products 32 781 3.5 7.5 13.9 -8.2 articles of iron and steel 31 452 3.4 22.5 -5.3 -1.2 iron and steel 28 381 3.0 -25.3 -26.9 -22.8

The rise in the exports of cereals in February 2018, as compared to February 2017, was facilitated by an increase in the exports of wheat and meslin by EUR 19.1 mill. or 3 times. But exports of iron and steel reduced as exports of flat-rolled products of iron and non-alloy steel decreased by EUR 13.1 mill. or 64.9%.





Main commodities in imports of Latvia in February 2018 (at current prices)

Thou. EUR As % of total Changes as %, compared to February 2017 January 2018 average of previous 12 months Total 1 089 247 100 8.4 0.1 -7.4 electrical machinery and equipment 117 504 10.8 10.6 -20.7 -10.1 machinery and mechanical appliances 113 135 10.4 30.1 -3.5 -6.5 mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation 78 617 7.2 -23.1 -1.9 -24.4 vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 78 036 7.2 -15.3 -3.7 -23.3 pharmaceutical products 52 472 4.8 11.3 3.6 4.2 iron and steel 48 153 4.4 59.0 -11.0 9.5 plastics and articles thereof 46 128 4.2 7.0 1.5 -8.7 wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal 44 108 4.0 40.1 6.4 13.7 beverages, spirits and vinegar 38 429 3.5 32.1 20.0 -13.6 articles of iron and steel 26 885 2.5 18.8 -1.7 -4.9

Rise of imports of iron and steel in February 2018, as compared to February 2017, was mostly affected by the increase in imports of flat-rolled products of iron and non-alloy steel of EUR 13.6 mill. or 2 times. In turn, a drop was experienced in the imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, as the imports of natural gas in gaseous state dropped by EUR 28.4 mill. or 85.7%.





More information on the foreign trade of Latvia by month and quarter, as well as by country group and commodity group is available in the Foreign trade section of the CSB database.