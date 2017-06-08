Dobeles Dzirnavnieks expects its turnover to grow in 2018

Latvia's largest grain mill Dobeles Dzirnavnieks expects its turnover to grow this year against 2017, the company’s CEO Kristaps Amsils told LETA.

He did not reveal the company’s turnover result for 2017, saying that the results would be released in May. This year, Dobeles Dzirnavnieks expects its turnover to grow. “We will keep growing this year as well, although perhaps not so steeply in percentage terms,” Amsils said, projecting this year’s turnover growth at an estimated 10%.





Amsils also noted that Dobeles Dzirnavnieks processed more than 225,000 tons of grain in 2017 and that this year the company aims to process more than 250,000 tons.





This year, the company’s grain storage capacity will reach 230,000 tons. “We have grain bins with the storage capacity of 3,000 tons. We also have a 8,000 square meters large warehouse for storing finished products,” said Amsils.





In 2016, Dobeles Dzirnavnieks reported EUR 89.711 million in turnover, down 8.9% from 2015, but its profit increased 2.4 times to EUR 2.713 million.





Dobeles Dzirnavnieks, founded in 1991, has a share capital of EUR 3.78 million. Since 2008 the company's largest shareholder is Estonian company Tartu Mill.





The main business operations of Dobeles Dzirnavnieks include storage and processing of grain and grain products, production of all types of flour and flour mixtures, production of semolina, pearl barley, food grade bran, processing of buckwheat, packing of food products, wholesale, retail sales and supply of fodder in the whole territory of Latvia.