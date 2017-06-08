Lithuania to reconstruct substations for grid synchronization for EUR 29 mln

Lithuania's electricity transmission company Litgrid will next week sign a 29 million euro contract with Kauno Tiltai, the road and bridge construction company, and Sweden's energy and automation technology concern ABB to reconstruct transformer substations of the Ignalina nuclear power plant and Utena that are crucial for the synchronization of electricity networks with Central Europe, informs LETA.

The contract will be signed next Tuesday by top executives of Litgrid, Kauno Tiltai and ABB subdivisions in Estonia and Finland.