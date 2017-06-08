EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvian U-18 men's ice hockey team earns promotion to Elite Division
The Latvian under-18 men's hockey team defeated Denmark 4:1 last night at the World U-18 (Division A) Men's Ice Hockey Championships in Riga, thus earning promotion to the Elite Division with one match yet to play, reports LETA.
This was the fourth win in as many matches for Latvia.
Patriks Ozols, Artjoms Kopass, Vladislavs Barkovskis and Rudolfs Polcs scored the goals for Latvia.
Each team in the tournament will play each other once, with the winner of the group earning promotion to the Elite Division next year, while the last placed finisher will be relegated to Division B
The Latvian U-18 team was relegated from the Elite Division last year, but will be returning next year after triumphing in this tournament.
As reported, Latvia opened the tournament on Monday with a 2:1 victory over Slovenia, defeated Norway 3:0, and then defeated Germany 3:1.
