Friday, 06.04.2018, 13:53
Port of Tallinn freight volume grows to 5 mln tons in Q1
The freight volume of the ports of the Estonian state-owned company Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) in the first three months of this year increased 0.3% to 5.01 million tons and the number of passengers grew 0.2% to 1.92 million, informs LETA/BNS.
"The decline in freight volumes has stopped and is even showing slight growth, which is foremost the result of the growth in the rolling stock and solid bulk goods that have been carried through the ports. The increase in the number of passengers service at the ports was mainly from the Tallinn-Stockholm route," Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm said in a press release.
In terms of passenger carriage between the Estonian mainland and large islands, Port of Tallinn's subsidiary TS Laevad in the first quarter carried 325,600 passengers and 154,000 vehicles.
The Port of Talinn group is made up of AS Tallinna Sadam as parent company and the subsidiaries TS Laevad OU and TS Shipping OU, as well as the joint venture Green Marine AS.
