Yazaki to hire 200 people in Klaipeda, Lithuania

Japanese-owned Yazaki Wiring Technologies Lietuva (YWTL) operating in the Klaipeda free economic zone (FEZ) intends to hire another 200 people in the Lithuanian port city, informs LETA/BNS.

The company with staff of 1,200 people signed a contract with Germany's automotive manufacturer Mercedes-Benz last fall and needed another 400 employees. It has managed to find half of the needed workforce and is continuing the search since March, the Klaipeda FEZ said.





Operating in Lithuania since 1993, the company manufactured and sold wiring systems for Sweden's Volvo and France's Renault trucks until last fall.