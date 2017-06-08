Employment, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.04.2018, 07:35
Yazaki to hire 200 people in Klaipeda, Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 06.04.2018.Print version
Japanese-owned Yazaki Wiring Technologies Lietuva (YWTL) operating in the Klaipeda free economic zone (FEZ) intends to hire another 200 people in the Lithuanian port city, informs LETA/BNS.
The company with staff of 1,200 people signed a contract with Germany's automotive manufacturer Mercedes-Benz last fall and needed another 400 employees. It has managed to find half of the needed workforce and is continuing the search since March, the Klaipeda FEZ said.
Operating in Lithuania since 1993, the company manufactured and sold wiring systems for Sweden's Volvo and France's Renault trucks until last fall.
Other articles:
- 06.04.2018 Estonian ministry to provide EUR 20 mln for building last mile in 5 years
- 06.04.2018 Ossinovski's girlfriend resigns from board of Latvian road maintenance company
- 06.04.2018 K2 to load oil products via Klaipedos Nafta
- 06.04.2018 Швейцарская K2 будет переваливать нефтепродукты через Klaipedos nafta
- 05.04.2018 Maxima Grupe cleared to purchase Poland's Stokrotka
- 05.04.2018 В марте электроэнергия в Литве подорожала на 50%
- 05.04.2018 SES reaches 351 mln TV homes worldwide
- 05.04.2018 Пассажиропоток эстонской Nordica вырос на 17%
- 05.04.2018 Литовцы доверяют «наличке»
- 05.04.2018 Латвийцы снизили покупки новых автомобилей