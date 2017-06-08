EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Railways, Transport

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai to invest EUR 7 bln by 2030

BC, Vilnius, 05.04.2018.
The state-run company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) intends to invest nearly 7 billion euros by 2030, informs LETA/BNS.

The biggest investment will be the implementation of the Rail Baltica project.


The company's board approved a long-term investment plan in railway development, modernization and increase of capacities, LG said.


Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai intends to attract a large share of investments from outside sources, mainly European Union funds. The remaining part will be covered by the company.




