Thursday, 05.04.2018
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai to invest EUR 7 bln by 2030
The state-run company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) intends to invest nearly 7 billion euros by 2030, informs LETA/BNS.
The biggest investment will be the implementation of the Rail Baltica project.
The company's board approved a long-term investment plan in railway development, modernization and increase of capacities, LG said.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai intends to attract a large share of investments from outside sources, mainly European Union funds. The remaining part will be covered by the company.
- 05.04.2018 Литовские железные дороги инвестируют в модернизацию 7 млрд. евро