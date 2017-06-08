Sanart to build new poultry house for Aluksnes Putnu Ferma

Company Sanart will build a new hen house for Aluksnes Putnu Ferma (Aluksne Poultry Farm, formerly Vistako), writes LETA, according to information posted on the Procurement Monitoring Bureau's website.

Sanart offered to build the new poultry house for EUR 2.771 million (EUR 2.29 without value added tax). In total, five bids were submitted for building the poultry house by August 30 this year with the help of co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).





As reported, Aluksnes Putnu Ferma said this past February it was planning to invest more than EUR 2 million in a new bird coop for producing cage free eggs.





The company said the total investments would be over EUR 2 million and made both in construction of the coop, and purchase of chicken. The new coop will house some 120,000 birds.





In June 2017 the company opened a new plant, having invested more than EUR 6 million in it, including EUR 1.7 million granted by Development Financial Institution Altum and EUR 2.3 million from EAFRD.