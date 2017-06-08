Agriculture, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 05.04.2018, 07:48
Sanart to build new poultry house for Aluksnes Putnu Ferma
Sanart offered to build the new poultry house for EUR 2.771 million (EUR 2.29 without value added tax). In total, five bids were submitted for building the poultry house by August 30 this year with the help of co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).
As reported, Aluksnes Putnu Ferma said this past February it was planning to invest more than EUR 2 million in a new bird coop for producing cage free eggs.
The company said the total investments would be over EUR 2 million and made both in construction of the coop, and purchase of chicken. The new coop will house some 120,000 birds.
In June 2017 the company opened a new plant, having invested more than EUR 6 million in it, including EUR 1.7 million granted by Development Financial Institution Altum and EUR 2.3 million from EAFRD.
- 05.04.2018 Citadele Index: manufacturing, construction businesses most optimistic in Latvia
- 05.04.2018 Kazakhstan interested in launching direct flights between Riga and Astana
- 05.04.2018 Circle K, Orlen and Neste were Latvia's biggest taxpayers in 2017
- 05.04.2018 Latvijas Gaisa satiksme не наблюдает ничего чрезвычайного в испытаниях российских ракет
- 05.04.2018 Президент airBaltic заработал в 2017 году 1,16 млн. евро
- 05.04.2018 Как вернуть переплаченный подоходный налог с населения в Латвии
- 04.04.2018 Double Coffee открыл новый ресторан в стиле Art Deco!
- 04.04.2018 Estonian Audit: centralization of support services is successful
- 04.04.2018 All banks have confirmed they will continue operations in financial sector in Latvia
- 04.04.2018 "РусЛайн" возобновит полеты из Вильнюса в Санкт-Петербург