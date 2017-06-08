Kazakhstan interested in launching direct flights between Riga and Astana

Kazakhstan has expressed interest in launching direct flights between Riga and Astana, Latvian Transport Ministry State Secretary Kaspars Ozolins told LETA.

Photo: sam.gov.lv

In his words, the Kazakh side has shown readiness to support closer cooperation between Latvian and Kazakh airlines.





The Latvia-Kazakhstan Working Group on Transport held its first meeting at the Latvian Transport Ministry today to discuss bilateral transport cooperation, the ministry’s representatives said.





During the working group’s meeting Ozolins said that Latvia and Kazakhstan traditionally have had good cooperation on transport and that Kazakhstan is definitely one of Latvia’s key partners in Central Asia.





Roman Sklyar, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Investment and Development, voiced a similar position, stressing the two countries’ great cooperation potential in organizing Eurasian transport operations.





During the meeting, both Latvian and Kazakh representatives praised the resumption of airBaltic flights on the Riga-Almaty-Riga route.





The Latvian side noted advantages of Latvian ports and opportunities to set up enterprises for handling Kazakh goods at the Latvian ports, using their status of freeports and special economic zones (SEZ). The Kazakh representatives urged Latvia to take acting part in the development of The Khorgos Gateway SEZ.