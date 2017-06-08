Maxima Latvija to invest 8 mln euros in employees’ welfare and development

Maxima Latvija in Year 2018 will invest more than 8 million euros in its employees’ development and welfare, focusing on improvement of work environment, increase of salary and professional competences.

„We highly appreciate employees of Maxima Latvija who are responsible for providing the best assortment and high service every day. Therefore, one of our top priorities this year is improvement of professional growth and welfare of our employees, by investing in work environment, develop professional competences and salary, as well as expand different initiatives valuable for employees,” said Maxima Latvija HR Department Director Raitis Apinis.





Depending on position and work specification of employees, salary of almost 4000 employees has been increased by 7%, investing more than 3.2 million euros. Moreover, due to renovation of the existing stores and opening of new, modern stores, approximately 5 million euros were invested to improve the working environment of employees. More than 300,000 euros will be invested in development of professional competences and the growth of employees, focusing on customer service and labour safety matters. In addition, this year, a scholarship programme has been launched for employees who study at the university or similar level institution.





250 different professions are represented at Maxima Latvija , the majority of which are store employees who already now can enjoy new showers, household facilities, and improved ergonomics of the work place which have been renovated during development process of the company, by renovating and modernising stores. To reduce the workload of employees servicing clients, 163 self-service checkouts are available in 30 “Maxima” stores in Latvia.





Already provided additional benefits for employees includes transport from and to work place, staff hotel for employees from regions who work in Riga, free of charge lunch for employees of stores and logistics, presents during different celebrations, and other initiatives.