Vejonis happy that increasingly more Latvian companies enter U.S. market

Increasingly more Latvian companies are entering the U.S. market to find new development opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Latvia and the United States, President Raimonds Vejonis said while opening the first Baltic-U.S. business summit in Washington, D.C., reports LETA.

Photo: president.lv

The economic growth of Latvia - and of the United States - relies on new technologies and innovative solutions, and closer cooperation with the United States will help Latvia attain its development goals faster, said Vejonis.





Vejonis reminded that Microsoft Innovation Center had opened in Riga last year, and said that Latvian companies from various industries were already operating in the United States. "Such companies as Valmieras Fiberglass and Printful have set up representation offices in California, Georgia and North Carolina. I am pleased that increasingly more businessmen are entering the U.S. market to seek new development opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Latvia and the United States," said Vejonis.





After the business summit in Washington, Vejonis will visit San Francisco and Silicon Valley.





As reported, Vejonis is on a working visit to the United States April 2 to 7.