Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.04.2018, 13:39
Vejonis happy that increasingly more Latvian companies enter U.S. market
|Photo: president.lv
The economic growth of Latvia - and of the United States - relies on new technologies and innovative solutions, and closer cooperation with the United States will help Latvia attain its development goals faster, said Vejonis.
Vejonis reminded that Microsoft Innovation Center had opened in Riga last year, and said that Latvian companies from various industries were already operating in the United States. "Such companies as Valmieras Fiberglass and Printful have set up representation offices in California, Georgia and North Carolina. I am pleased that increasingly more businessmen are entering the U.S. market to seek new development opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Latvia and the United States," said Vejonis.
After the business summit in Washington, Vejonis will visit San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
As reported, Vejonis is on a working visit to the United States April 2 to 7.
- 04.04.2018 Estonian PM: production must be automatized to solve labor shortage
- 04.04.2018 Lithuanian reviewers: Trump used summit with Baltic leaders for domestic politics
- 04.04.2018 Rietumu Banka closes 2017 with EUR 33.034 mln profit
- 04.04.2018 Цены на сливочное масло повысились в ЕС и понизились в Латвии
- 04.04.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в Балтии снизилась с падением спроса
- 04.04.2018 Lithuania's new car market grows by 16% in Q1
- 04.04.2018 Trump dubs Baltic states as example for other NATO countries for defense financing
- 04.04.2018 Double Coffee открыл новый ресторан в стиле Art Deco!
- 04.04.2018 Прибыль Rietumu banka в 2017 году - 33,034 млн. евро
- 04.04.2018 Литва подписала соглашение с американским поставщиком газа Freeport LNG