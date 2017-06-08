Lithuania's new car market grows by 16% in Q1

Nearly 7,200 new passenger cars were registered in Lithuania in January through March 2018, up 16%, from 6,200, year-on-year, Autotyrimai said on Tuesday, based on data from the state car registration company Regitra, cites LETA/BNS.

In March alone, the market expanded by 29% to 3,000 from the same month of 2017. An autotyrimai analyst said re-exports was the main driver behind the growth.





"Increased activity of re-exports again contributed to the market growth: 894 of the new cars registered in March were deregistered before the end of the month, with at least another 34 to be removed from the registry shortly," AutoTyrimai said in a press release.





Last month, Fiat jumped to the lead of the Lithuanian market with 892 new cars registered, followed by Toyota in second (382). Alfa Romeo was first among de luxe brands (56).