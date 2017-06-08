Car market, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.04.2018, 07:18
Lithuania's new car market grows by 16% in Q1
BC, Vilnius, 04.04.2018.Print version
Nearly 7,200 new passenger cars were registered in Lithuania in January through March 2018, up 16%, from 6,200, year-on-year, Autotyrimai said on Tuesday, based on data from the state car registration company Regitra, cites LETA/BNS.
In March alone, the market expanded by 29% to 3,000 from the same month of 2017. An autotyrimai analyst said re-exports was the main driver behind the growth.
"Increased activity of re-exports again contributed to the market growth: 894 of the new cars registered in March were deregistered before the end of the month, with at least another 34 to be removed from the registry shortly," AutoTyrimai said in a press release.
Last month, Fiat jumped to the lead of the Lithuanian market with 892 new cars registered, followed by Toyota in second (382). Alfa Romeo was first among de luxe brands (56).
Other articles:
- 04.04.2018 Half European flights face delays after computer failure
- 04.04.2018 Latvian imports of forestry products up 20.8% in January
- 04.04.2018 Реэкспорт толкает вверх рынок новых автомобилей в Литве
- 04.04.2018 К Google Maps присоединены языки стран Балтии
- 03.04.2018 In February, industrial output grew by 8.7% in Latvia
- 03.04.2018 Таллиннский аэропорт с шести часов начнет откладывать полеты
- 03.04.2018 In February, the industrial production in Estonia was 2% greater
- 03.04.2018 Lithuanians remain among Europe's youngest mothers
- 03.04.2018 Lithuania joins EU project to develop naval surveillance technology
- 03.04.2018 Полиция задержала четверых работников городского транспорта Таллинна