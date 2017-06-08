Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.04.2018, 07:18
Latvian imports of forestry products up 20.8% in January
Timber and timber products made up most or 59.1% of total forestry product imports in January 2018 (56.7 a year ago), accounting for EUR 41.461 million and rising by 25.9% from the same period a year ago.
Sawn-time imports grew 38.7% year-on-year to EUR 12.944 million, or 18.4% of total forestry product imports, round timber imports grew 29.7% to EUR 7.942 million, or 11.3%, and plywood imports rose 52.2% to EUR 5.366 million, or 7.6% of total forestry product imports in January 2018.
Paper, cardboard and their products accounted for 34.1% of total forestry product imports in January 2018 (35.2% a year ago), or EUR 23.931 million, up 16.9% compared to January 2017.
Lithuania supplied the largest amount of forestry industry products to Latvia in January 2018, accounting for EUR 15.292 million, or 21.8% of total forestry industry imports. Russia supplied EUR 9.112 million worth of products, or 13%, and Belarus supplied products for EUR 9.079 million, or 12.9%. Compared to January 2017, forest industry imports from Lithuania rose by 24.6%, imports from Russia increased by 39%, and imports from Belarus grew 48%.
In January 2017, Latvia imported EUR 58.088 million worth of forestry products.
- 04.04.2018 Lithuania's new car market grows by 16% in Q1
- 04.04.2018 Estonia supports idea of 2 power links with Poland
- 04.04.2018 Реэкспорт толкает вверх рынок новых автомобилей в Литве
- 03.04.2018 In February, industrial output grew by 8.7% in Latvia
- 03.04.2018 In February, the industrial production in Estonia was 2% greater
- 03.04.2018 Госдума РФ предложила ввести экономические санкции против Латвии
- 03.04.2018 Миграционная квота в Эстонии исчерпана
- 03.04.2018 Цена продовольственной пшеницы в Латвии за год упала на 3%
- 03.04.2018 1 in 2 Lithuanian firms set to raise salaries in 2018
- 03.04.2018 Литовские энергетики готовятся к блэкауту