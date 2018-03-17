Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.04.2018, 14:05
In February, the industrial production in Estonia was 2% greater
In February, the total production in manufacturing was 0.3% higher compared
to the corresponding month of 2017. In February, over a half of the branches of
industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth
in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood
products, electronic equipment and food products. Production increased
considerably also in the manufacture of metal products, machinery and
equipment, and motor vehicles. Among the branches of industry with larger
shares, production fell in the manufacture of electrical equipment and
furniture.
In February, 68%
of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.
According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports
increased 4% and sales to the domestic market increased 11% compared to
February 2017.
In February 2018,
the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased 3% and the
production of manufacturing decreased 6% compared to the previous month.
Compared to
February 2017, the production of electricity decreased 5% and the production of
heat increased 38%.
|
Change in volume index of industrial production, February 2018
|
Economic activity
|
Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|
Change on
same month of previous year
|
|
according to unadjusted data
|
according to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
-2.6
|
4.2
|
1.8
|
|
Energy production
|
10.8
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
|
Mining
|
4.6
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-5.6
|
2.9
|
0.3
|
|
manufacture
of wood and wood products
|
-5.2
|
5.9
|
3.3
|
|
manufacture of food products
|
-3.3
|
2.1
|
0.2
|
|
manufacture
of computer, electronic and optical products
|
3.8
|
24.8
|
21.5
|
|
manufacture
of fabricated metal products
|
-4.0
|
8.9
|
5.6
|
|
manufacture of electrical equipment
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
-0.8
|
|
manufacture of furniture
|
-5.8
|
-3.9
|
-7.5
|
|
manufacture of motor vehicles
|
-3.4
|
15.7
|
13.2
|
|
manufacture of building materials
|
-4.5
|
10.3
|
7.8
|
|
manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
-6.3
|
20.6
|
16.4
|
|
manufacture of textiles
|
-10.1
|
-5.0
|
-8.1
|
a In the case
of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of
working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated.
It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.
b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Industry”, the submission
date of which was 17.03.2018, and “Energy production, sales and fuel
consumption”, the submission date of which was 10.03.2018. Statistics Estonia
published the monthly overview in 9 working days. For the statistical activity
“Production indices”, the main representative of public interest is the
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom
Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting this
statistical activity.
- 03.04.2018 Apple sets up company in Lithuania
- 03.04.2018 1 in 2 Lithuanian firms set to raise salaries in 2018
- 03.04.2018 Продажа алкоголя в Литве «съежилась»
- 03.04.2018 Tallinn to put self-driving buses on 2 new routes
- 03.04.2018 Latvian government defers decision on legislation restricting shell company business
- 03.04.2018 Минобразования и науки Эстонии предупреждает о вузе без аккредитации
- 03.04.2018 Даугавпилс купит российские трамваи у литовцев
- 03.04.2018 Латвийский экспорт лесной отрасли в январе вырос на 8,3%
- 03.04.2018 AHL Logistics buys plant, warehouse at Muuga Port
- 03.04.2018 Towards a well-functioning European labour market