In February, the industrial production in Estonia was 2% greater

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased 2% compared to February 2017. Production increased in mining and in energy. Production in manufacturing stayed at previous year’s level.

In February, the total production in manufacturing was 0.3% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In February, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, electronic equipment and food products. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of metal products, machinery and equipment, and motor vehicles. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electrical equipment and furniture.









In February, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased 4% and sales to the domestic market increased 11% compared to February 2017.

In February 2018, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased 3% and the production of manufacturing decreased 6% compared to the previous month.

Compared to February 2017, the production of electricity decreased 5% and the production of heat increased 38%.

Change in volume index of industrial production, February 2018

(percentages) Economic activity Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa Change on same month of previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL -2.6 4.2 1.8 Energy production 10.8 10.3 10.3 Mining 4.6 5.2 5.2 Manufacturing -5.6 2.9 0.3 manufacture of wood and wood products -5.2 5.9 3.3 manufacture of food products -3.3 2.1 0.2 manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 3.8 24.8 21.5 manufacture of fabricated metal products -4.0 8.9 5.6 manufacture of electrical equipment 2.8 2.9 -0.8 manufacture of furniture -5.8 -3.9 -7.5 manufacture of motor vehicles -3.4 15.7 13.2 manufacture of building materials -4.5 10.3 7.8 manufacture of machinery and equipment -6.3 20.6 16.4 manufacture of textiles -10.1 -5.0 -8.1

a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.





The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Industry”, the submission date of which was 17.03.2018, and “Energy production, sales and fuel consumption”, the submission date of which was 10.03.2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly overview in 9 working days. For the statistical activity “Production indices”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting this statistical activity.