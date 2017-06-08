EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Sunday, 01.04.2018, 14:25
Ostapenko falls in Miami Premier final
BC, Riga, 01.04.2018.Print version
Latvia's top-ranked lady tennis player Alona Ostapenko lost to America's Sloan Stephens 6-7, 1-6 in the final of the Miami Premier series tennis tournament on Saturday, informs LETA.
At the moment, Ostapenko is ranked fifth in the WTA rankings, while Stephens is ranked 12th.
This was the first final of a major tournament for Ostapenko since last year's French Open triumph.
Ostapenko has earned 650 WTA ranking points for advancing to the final of the Miami tournament.
As reported, in the previous rounds of the tournament Ostapenko beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-4, 6-4, Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-2, 7-6 (7:2), the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7:4), 6-3, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-6, 7-6 and America's Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-3 in the semis.
Other articles:
- 01.04.2018 Legal support for business in Latvia
- 01.04.2018 DefMin: Russia to fire missiles over Latvia's exclusive economic zone
- 29.03.2018 Инвестор из Казахстана успешно развивает свой бизнес в Латвии
- 29.03.2018 In February, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.7%
- 29.03.2018 In February, the turnover of retail trade in Estonia increased by 3%
- 29.03.2018 Over EUR 981 mln have been directed to Estonian economy from EU funds
- 29.03.2018 About accrued-to-date pension entitlements in social insurance in Latvia
- 29.03.2018 Эстония была главным местом отдыха для жителей Финляндии в 2017 году
- 29.03.2018 Объем вкладов в банках Латвии в марте уменьшился на 1,209 млрд. евро
- 29.03.2018 Прирост оборота розничной торговли в Латвии в феврале - 3,7%