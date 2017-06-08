Ostapenko falls in Miami Premier final

Latvia's top-ranked lady tennis player Alona Ostapenko lost to America's Sloan Stephens 6-7, 1-6 in the final of the Miami Premier series tennis tournament on Saturday, informs LETA.

At the moment, Ostapenko is ranked fifth in the WTA rankings, while Stephens is ranked 12th.





This was the first final of a major tournament for Ostapenko since last year's French Open triumph.





Ostapenko has earned 650 WTA ranking points for advancing to the final of the Miami tournament.





As reported, in the previous rounds of the tournament Ostapenko beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-4, 6-4, Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-2, 7-6 (7:2), the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7:4), 6-3, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-6, 7-6 and America's Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-3 in the semis.