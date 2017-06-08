In February, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.7%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February 2017, in February 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 3.7%. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 4.6%, in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 0.8%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 9.3%.

Compared to February of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 8.5%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (16.6%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (4.4%). Turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 16.4%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.8%).













The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.1% (not taking into account the calendar influence).





Compared to January, in February 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 2.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 1.2%, in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 5.4%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel grew by 3.5%.





Turnover dropped in almost all retail trade sections, however the most significant decline was observed retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 13.1%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (8.3%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (5.6%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (8.0%).





Compared to January, in February 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 8.3%. A year ago – in February 2017, compared to January – turnover reduced by 6.0%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)

February 2018 as%, compared to: January 2018 (seasonally adjusted) February 2017 (calendar adjusted) Retail trade – total 97.7 103.7 retail sale of food products, total 98.8 104.6 retail sale of non-food products, total 97.1 103.1 retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food predominating 95.7 91.6 retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores 91.7 108.5 retail sale of hardware, paints and glass 100.0 116.6 retail sale of cultural and recreation goods 94.4 93.2 retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods 86.9 99.1 retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles 95.1 104.4 retail sale via stalls and markets 96.1 83.6 retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 92.0 76.2 retail sale of automotive fuel 103.5 109.3

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and Services.