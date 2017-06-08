Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
In February, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.7%
Compared to February of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 8.5%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (16.6%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (4.4%). Turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 16.4%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.8%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.1% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to January, in February 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 2.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 1.2%, in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 5.4%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel grew by 3.5%.
Turnover dropped in almost all retail trade sections, however the most significant decline was observed retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 13.1%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (8.3%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (5.6%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (8.0%).
Compared to January, in February 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 8.3%. A year ago – in February 2017, compared to January – turnover reduced by 6.0%.
Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)
|
|
February 2018
as%, compared to:
|
January 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
February 2017
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
97.7
|
103.7
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
98.8
|
104.6
|
retail sale of non-food products, total
|
97.1
|
103.1
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food predominating
|
95.7
|
91.6
|
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised
stores
|
91.7
|
108.5
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
100.0
|
116.6
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
94.4
|
93.2
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
86.9
|
99.1
|
retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
|
95.1
|
104.4
|
retail sale via stalls and markets
|
96.1
|
83.6
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
92.0
|
76.2
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
103.5
|
109.3
More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and Services.
