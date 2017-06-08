Jysk to invest EUR 20 mln in change of strategy in Baltics, Belarus

The household goods retail chain Jysk will invest EUR 20 million in the change of strategy in the Baltic states and Belarus, informs LETA.

Dace Zundure, the head of Jysk in the Baltic states and Belarus and the director of Do It logistics center, said that the preferences of people in the Baltic states were changing and the quality was becoming more important than the price.Therefore the new Jysk strategy will focus on offering good quality at best prices. Jysk has decided to become the ambassador of the Danish lifestyle hygge which is about feeling cozy an comfortable anywhere and anytime.





In line with the new strategy, a new format has been developed for the Jysk stores and was tested in several countries in recent years. Last year Jysk started renovating its stores in accordance with the new format which has already been introduced in a number of stores in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Belarus. Jysk expects all stores to switch to the new format by 2021. The renovation costs per store are estimated up to EUR 600,000.





As reported, Jysk plans to invest a total of EUR 40 million over the next five years to increase the number of its stores across Europe from current 2,500 to 5,000, including 35 new stores to be opened in the Baltic states and Belarus.





Jysk Linnen'n Furniture, the company representing Jysk in Latvia, closed the fiscal year, which lasted from March 1, 2016, to February 28, 2017, with a turnover of EUR 23.712 million, up 0.2 percent from the previous fiscal year, and its profit increased by nearly 5 percent to EUR 824,375, according to Firmas.lv business information website.





Founded in 2001, Jysk Linnen'n Furniture belongs to Iceland’s Joska Eignarhaldsfelag ehf av PLC.