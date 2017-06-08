Culture, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Tourism
EUR 6.45 mln to be invested in preservation and renovation of 6 cultural monuments in Latgale
|Aglona Basilica.
The project will be implemented by Daugavpils City Council in cooperation with Daugavpils Regional Council, Kraslava Region Council, Ludza Region Council, Preili Region Council, and Aglona Basilica parish in Aglona Region.
The ERDF co-financing for the project is EUR 4,695,000, while the state and the six municipalities will contribute EUR 1,134,411.
The project stipulates restoration and development of six cultural monuments of national importance that are located along the most popular tourism routes in Latgale province, and the project is hoped to make Latgale more attractive to tourists.
As part of the project, the Engineering Arsenal of Daugavpils Fortress will be renovated to host Daugavpils Technical and Industrial Design Museum, an observation deck will be built in Aglona Basilica's tower, House of Crafts at Kraslava Palace will be renovated, conservation of Ludza Castle ruins will begin, new windows will be made for Preili Palace, and others.
The project Values of Tomorrow's Europe is one of ten cultural and natural heritage projects that have the opportunity to apply for ERDF co-financing.
