Latvia offers grants for development cooperation projects in Eastern Partnership, Central Asia countries

The Latvian Foreign Ministry has announced a grant project competition, "Support for development cooperation project in recipient countries selected by the Republic of Latvia", reports LETA.

This year, the countries are specific European Union's Eastern Partnership countries - Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine - as well as specific countries in Central Asia - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the ministry said.





The total funding available for the projects is EUR 213,013. A single development cooperation grant project can receive from EUR 20,000 to EUR 40,000.





Eligible applicants are institutions of direct and indirect public administration of the Republic of Latvia, its local governments, government agencies as well as associations, foundations, businesses, and trade unions. The project applicant should have at least one cooperation partner in a recipient country.





The deadline for the submission of project applications is April 23, 2018. The information about the winners of the grant competition will be published on the Foreign Ministry's website.