Tuesday, 27.03.2018, 15:01
Riga airport sees number of passengers’ growth by 18.8% in January-February
In February this year, the airport served 404,438 passengers, or by 17.6% more than in February 2017.
The number of flights handled by the airport in the first two months of this year rose 16.5% year-on-year to 11,457, including 5,420 flights handled in February, up 14.8 compared to February 2017.
Freight handled by the Riga airport in January-February this year grew 72.2% year-on-year to 5,028 tons, of which 2,567 tons were handled in February at a 59.9% increase year-on-year.
In the first two months of 2017, the Riga airport served 713,600 passengers and 9,835 flights, and also handled 2,920 tons of freight. In the full year 2017, the airport served 6.097 million passengers, which was a growth by 12.9% from 2016, and handled 74,837 flights and 25,525 tons of freight.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states.
