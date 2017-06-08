Latvijas Balzams gets construction permit to expand its production plant in Riga

The Riga City Construction Board on Monday issued the construction permit to Latvijas Balzams producer of alcoholic drinks for expansion of its existing production plant in the Latvian capital, informs LETA.

The representatives of Latvijas Balzams said they had received the construction permit for renovation and expansion of the production plant in Riga. The total cost of the project is estimated at EUR 23 million, and the Cabinet of Ministers in fall 2017 recognized the importance of the project for the Latvian economic growth by granting to the company a EUR 4.1 million discount on corporate income tax for this investment project.





Latvijas Balzams will renovate and expand its production plan to increase its competitiveness and export potential. To this end, Latvijas Balzams needs to boost its production capacity and to reduce production costs which can be done by improving productivity (including through automation of production processes) and by lowering electric power consumption.





In 2017 Latvijas Balzams posted EUR 78.263 million in turnover, up 3.4% sales from 2016, and raised its profit 14.3% year-on-year to EUR 8.583 million, according to the preliminary data.





Latvijas Balzams shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.





Latvijas Balzams is a leading producer of alcoholic drinks in the Baltics. Its product range comprises more than 100 drinks sold in over 170 export markets via SPI Group and exported directly to over 42 markets.