Taxify: we hold advantage over Uber on European, African markets

Co-founder and chief executive of the Estonia-based taxi hailing platform Taxify, Markus Villig, said that Uber's exit from the Southeast Asian market will encourage the activity of Taxify on its main markets in Europe and Africa as Taxify has an advantage over Uber on those markets, reports LETA/BNS.

"The sale of Uber's Southeast Asian business to Grab refers to the fact that Uber does not see a change of winning against local competitors, who know the domestic market and the customers there better, and are forced to back out. Even Uber as a company that has raised so much capital cannot cope with competing on all markets at once," Villig told BNS.





"Uber's surrender in Asia gives Taxify more courage on our main markets in Europe and Africa, as here we have the home advantage," he said.





Villig said that demand for Taxify drivers is growing in all cities that the company is operating in and thus, Taxify in the near future will focus on how to offer ever more drivers the opportunity of earning additional money.





Transport service platform Uber at the weekend announced that it sold its Southeast Asian business to its rival Grab. Singapore-based Grab is to take over Uber's transport and food courier service in the region. Under the terms of the deal, Uber will take a 27.5% stake in Grab.





Uber in 2015 sold its Chinese bussinesses to rival Didi Chuxing, which also has a holding in Taxify, and last year Uber combined its Russian business with Yandex, which has a similar taxi service. According to Grab, this is the largest takeover by a Southeast Asia internet company, but the parties did not disclose the volume of the transaction.