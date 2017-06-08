Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
Turnover of Novaturas grows by 50% in January-February
Novaturas, one of Lithuania's biggest tour operators, posted 15.7 million euros in revenue in the first two months of 2018, up by 50% from January-February last year, informs LETA/BNS.
In February alone, the company's turnover jumped by 54% to 8.3 million euros year-on-year, Novaturas said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange on Monday.
The company served 23,200 clients this year, which is a rise by 52% from the same period last year, serving 11,900 clients in February alone (up by 55% year-on-year).
In 2017, Novaturas' revenue totaled 141.1 million euros, indicating a steep rise by 39% from 2016, while its net profit soared by an annual 82% to 8.2 million euros.
Novaturas is quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
