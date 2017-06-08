Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
SVC Group from Latvia to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
The daily reports that a memorandum of intent has been signed with the local government of Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh Region on the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Jizzakh Region’s free economic zone Zomin Pharm.
“Mr. Savickis is highly experienced in implementing such projects in this region – last year he built a huge gas-fueled power plant in Uzbekistan. Our project is of a similar scale,” Diena quoted Belevics as saying. The former health minister explained that the new plant in Jizzakh would be making pharmaceutical ingredients for plants making finished medical preparations both in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries, as well as for shipping to the European Union (EU) and other countries.
“We plan to build a plant that will have a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificate, which would allow for supplying ingredients to a plant in Germany, for instance, or our Grindex or Olainfarm, which would use them to make pills, ampoules or other forms of medications,” Belevics said.
SVC Group was recorded in the Latvian Register of Enterprises on February 9. Savickis owns a 70% stake in the company, and Belevics and Aija Rumba each holds a 15% stake.
