Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:38
Aldaris brewery to spend EUR 100,000 on improving work environment
This year, the company’s employees will have the opportunity to attend various professional development and language courses and participate in local and international training.
The company’s representatives said that Aldaris employees will also be learning at the academy of Beer Envoys to study various brewing technologies, international quality standards, brewing history, as well as global beermaking and consumption trends.
In order to better understand employees’ needs and identify management flaws, a staff satisfaction survey will be carried out. Its results will be used to plan further improvements.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Aldaris closed 2016 with EUR 25.857 million in turnover and a loss of EUR 3.178 million. The company’s 2017 results have not been released as yet.
Aldaris is a company of Denmark’s Carlsberg Group, which controls Baltic Beverages Holding. Aldaris employs around 200 people.
